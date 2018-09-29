2 men, 3 women arrested following robbery in Dartmouth

Five people have been arrested following a robbery involving weapons in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the first block of Pincrest Drive just before midnight Friday.

READ MORE: N.S. shihtzu owner must pay part of vet bill after dog fight because pet unleashed

Police say a 38-year-old man had received minor injuries as the result of an assault with an imitation firearm and stun gun. He had his wallet and jewelry stolen during the incident.

Two men and three women were arrested and are facing robbery and numerous weapons-related charges.

Officers also executed a search warrant at the apartment as part of the investigation.

READ MORE: Dartmouth man charged with arson after clothing set on fire at store

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.