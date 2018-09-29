2 men, 3 women arrested following robbery in Dartmouth
Five people have been arrested following a robbery involving weapons in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the first block of Pincrest Drive just before midnight Friday.
READ MORE: N.S. shihtzu owner must pay part of vet bill after dog fight because pet unleashed
Police say a 38-year-old man had received minor injuries as the result of an assault with an imitation firearm and stun gun. He had his wallet and jewelry stolen during the incident.
Two men and three women were arrested and are facing robbery and numerous weapons-related charges.
Officers also executed a search warrant at the apartment as part of the investigation.
READ MORE: Dartmouth man charged with arson after clothing set on fire at store
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.