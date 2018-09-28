N.S. shihtzu owner must pay part of vet bill after dog fight because pet unleashed

The owner of a Shihtzu badly injured in a nasty fight with a larger pit bull-Labrador mix has been ordered to pay half the vet bill – because her small dog wasn’t on a leash.

A Nova Scotia small claims court ruling says the two women involved in the dispute should each pay $669.35 of the Shihtzu’s $1,338.69 veterinarian bill.

The ruling, handed down in August and released this week, says a Shihtzu named Max was off-leash outside its home last April when he approached the larger dog named Blazer as he walked past on a leash with his owner.

The court document says Blazer “bit Max quite severely” on his belly, causing a life-threatening injury that required surgery, stitches and antibiotics.

The complainant was asking that her vet bills be covered entirely by the defendant, but adjudicator Eric Slone found that Max’s owner was partly responsible for not having her Shihtzu leashed.

Slone awarded $80.65 to the complainant for incidental costs, bringing her total to $750 – half of the $1,500 she was seeking.