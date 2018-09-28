Dartmouth man charged with arson after clothing set on fire at store

A 54-year-old Dartmouth man is appearing in court Friday on arson and breach of recognizance charges after a fire at a clothing store.

Fire crews and police were called to the Winners store at 650 Portland St. in Dartmouth at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

By the time they arrived, the building had already been evacuated and store employees had put out the flames.

However, there was still a lot of smoke inside.

“We have positive pressure fans that take the smoke and remove it from inside the building,” said Acting District Chief Greg Hebb.

It was determined a piece of clothing had been set on fire in the store.

The man was arrested Thursday night.

— With a file from Alicia Draus