February 1, 2018 9:26 am
Updated: February 1, 2018 9:30 am

N.S. man charged with arson in downtown Bridgewater fire

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The fire in downtown Bridgewater, N.S. damaged several buildings.

File/ Global News
Bridgewater police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a fire that swept through several buildings in the town’s downtown last October.

The blaze on Oct. 22. 2017, heavily damaged several older-style buildings on King Street and took fire crews more than 12 hours to extinguish.

READ MORE: Bridgewater police looking for person of interest in suspicious downtown fire

Police say that after a “lengthy investigation and information received from the public,” they’ve arrested a man from Greenfield, in Nova Scotia’s Queens County.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of break and enter to commit an indictable offence and arson while the property was inhabited or occupied.

Within days of the fire, police said they had a person of interest, who was seen on surveillance video leaving the building before the fire started.

WATCH: Crews still battling hot spots in stubborn Bridgewater fire

Police put out a request for information from possible witnesses and are now thanking the public for their help.

They say their investigation continues.

