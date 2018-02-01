N.S. man charged with arson in downtown Bridgewater fire

Bridgewater police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a fire that swept through several buildings in the town’s downtown last October.

The blaze on Oct. 22. 2017, heavily damaged several older-style buildings on King Street and took fire crews more than 12 hours to extinguish.

Police say that after a “lengthy investigation and information received from the public,” they’ve arrested a man from Greenfield, in Nova Scotia’s Queens County.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of break and enter to commit an indictable offence and arson while the property was inhabited or occupied.

Within days of the fire, police said they had a person of interest, who was seen on surveillance video leaving the building before the fire started.

Police put out a request for information from possible witnesses and are now thanking the public for their help.

They say their investigation continues.

