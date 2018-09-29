Stamps Clinch Playoff Spot

The Calgary Stampeders secured a playoff spot with a 38-16 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Calgary moved to to 11-2 atop the CFL’s West Division and became the first team this season to nail down a post-season berth.



Dropping to 3-10 in the East Division further damaged Toronto’s playoff chances. The Argonauts lost their fifth in a row and fell to 0-6 on the road this season.



Calgary’s Marken Michel caught a pair of touchdown passes and Juwan Brescasin contributed a touchdown catch. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored on a one-yard plunge.



Rene Paredes kicked three field goals for the Stampeders in front of an announced 24,126 at McMahon Stadium.



Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and backup James Franklin scored short-yardage touchdowns for the Argos. Argos kicker Zack Medeiros made one of two field-goal attempts.