Sports
September 29, 2018 1:20 pm

Stamps Clinch Playoff Spot

By Reporter  Global News

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws the ball during CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Press
The Calgary Stampeders secured a playoff spot with a 38-16 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Calgary moved to to 11-2 atop the CFL’s West Division and became the first team this season to nail down a post-season berth.

Dropping to 3-10 in the East Division further damaged Toronto’s playoff chances. The Argonauts lost their fifth in a row and fell to 0-6 on the road this season.

Calgary’s Marken Michel caught a pair of touchdown passes and Juwan Brescasin contributed a touchdown catch. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored on a one-yard plunge.

Rene Paredes kicked three field goals for the Stampeders in front of an announced 24,126 at McMahon Stadium.

Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and backup James Franklin scored short-yardage touchdowns for the Argos. Argos kicker Zack Medeiros made one of two field-goal attempts.
