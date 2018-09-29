Recipe: Fresh pumpkin soup with toasted hazelnuts

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to dust off some of those classic fall flavours.

Bring on the holiday with this pumpkin soup, made with the addition of cream to keep it light.

It is made extra special by presenting it in a hollowed out pumpkin shell.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

1 large yellow onion diced

1 leek, sliced (white part only)

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and diced

6 cups fresh pumpkin, peeled and cut into pieces

8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

½ bunch fresh Italian parsley, stems and all

2 large bay leaves

1/3 cup brandy

1 large pumpkin (for the tureen)

½ cup toasted hazelnuts for garnish garnish)

2/3 cup chiffonade of basil

Method

Heat the oil to medium in a eight quart, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion and leek, cover and let this sweat until soft, not brown, about five-eight minutes. Add the carrots, potatoes and pumpkin, place the lid back on, with the heat on low for 10 more minutes. Add the stock, thyme sprigs, chopped parsley and bay leaves. Replace the lid, bring the soup to a boil then reduce to a simmer for 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft. While the soup is simmering, cut two-three inches of the top of the pumpkin and remove the seeds, scrape the cavity well as this is the tureen for your soup. You can do this several days in advance. Once the soup is cooked, remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs, then in small batches puree until smooth. Transfer back to the pot, season with sea salt and pepper to taste and chill until serving time. This can also be made a few days in advance. When ready to serve, heat the soup through, add the brandy if desired. Pour hot water in the empty pumpkin shell to warm up, let this sit for five minutes, then empty, pour in the hot soup and present this at the table. When you ladle the soup into bowls, top with the toasted hazelnuts and basil.

