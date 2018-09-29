Health
September 29, 2018 7:45 am

‘It’s such a blessing’: Winnipeg police officer ‘Honoured Hero’ at cancer walk

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipegger Rachel Vertone tells Global News Morning the importance of stay positive during a battle with cancer and how she found a new community during the Light The Night Walk.

A A

A Winnipeg police officer who battled cancer will be an “Honoured Hero” for this year’s Light The Night walk.

The walk raises funds and awareness about blood cancer and a few individuals are recognized every year for their inspiring story.

Story continues below

“In 2017, I was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and not long after, I found out I was pregnant with my second daughter. It’s been a difficult journey,” said Rachel Vertone, a mother of two.

“I gave birth to a healthy baby in January and did five rounds of chemo therapy and now have two years of maintenance chemo in the future,” added Vertone.

READ MORE: Better Winnipeg: Maric family returns to Light the Night cancer walk months after devastating loss

She has a message for people diagnosed with cancer, or for anyone who knows someone who has.

“Stay positive. Letting negatives take control can really take a toll on you. Positivity gets you through a lot.”

Vertone gets a lot of comfort from doing the walk.

“I find it comforting to be part of a big community of blood cancer survivors and care givers. I didn’t know a lot about the cancer before I was diagnosed,” Vertone added.

RELATED: $700M and counting: Terry Fox continues to inspire 38 years later

Vertone, who has been a police officer with both the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service for about a decade, said it feels great to be the Honoured Hero.

“It’s such a blessing. I am happy to be there for other survivors and care givers and to share my story,” she said.

Light The Night takes places at The Forks on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. More information can be found here.

WATCH: Light The Night to raise funds and awareness for cancer on Sept. 29 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blood Cancer
Cancer
Find a Cure
Health
Light The Night
Light The Night Winnipeg
non hodgkin lymphoma
Research
Walk

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News