$700M and counting: Terry Fox continues to inspire 38 years later

Terry Fox embarked on his epic run across Canada over thirty years ago.

Winnipeg is celebrating the 38-year anniversary of his journey on Sept. 16 with a run at Assiniboine Park.

Run organizer Kim Walker, says the run is family and dog-friendly.

Walker says more than 30 countries around the world participate in the event.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $700 million to date with funds funds going directly to finding a cure for cancer.

Walker says the foundation recently gave a $450 million grant to the University of Manitoba to research brain cancer.

Terry started running when he was 20 years old.

His goal was to run across Canada and collect a dollar from every person, so he could help fund research to find a cure for cancer.

“If Terry was alive today, there are treatments that would have saved his leg and saved his life. That’s all from the beginnings of his run.”

Walker says the run is important because cancer has affected everyone directly or indirectly.

“I know personally I’ve been affected by cancer, I’ve lost quite a few family members, this is a way that I can give back.”

For information on the run, on the foundation, or to support the cause, go to the Terry Fox Foundation website.