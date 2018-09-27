LED lights help brighten Kingston’s historic St. George’s Cathedral

Renovation work is shining a new “light” on St. George’s Cathedral in Kingston. Upgrades inside the limestone landmark include new LED lights.

The cathedral, a fixture in downtown, houses a parish that dates back to 1792. The current building inside and out is showing its age, and one of the first of a number of restoration projects was fixing the lighting.

Rev. Don Davidson is the dean and rector of St. George’s who says the new interior lighting adds to a more welcoming environment.

“All of the vaults of the ceiling had gone dark over the years and it’s quite a transformation to finally have that light back on.

It really brings out some of the beauty and the majesty of this building.”

The lighting and a new paint job really certainly shines a new light on much of the interior. Other changes include a computer system that now drives the clocks in the clock tower as well as the carillon. Davidson says further upgrades are planned.

“We hope that it draws more people to come in and learn about the history of this place and the people whose lives have been formed here who went on to change the history of our whole nation.”

Davidson says they’ve already estimated a cathedral heritage preservation trust as a group that will work to make sure first of all, we bring this building up to a standard where it’s in good repair, and secondly, there’s an income to make sure it stays that way.