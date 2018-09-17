Kingston’s Murney Tower first to see Parks Canada-funded renovations

Murney Tower is getting a facelift, thanks to federal funds promised to Kingston by the federal government less than two years ago.

Murney Tower, a national historic site, will be the first of three Martello towers in the city to see repairs from the almost $10 million in federal funds promised to be spent on Parks Canada sites in Kingston.

“This is a UNESCO World Heritage site — and the site is more than just a Kingston local icon, it has national and international significance,” said Hugh Ostrom of Parks Canada.

Murney Tower was constructed in 1846 by the British to defend Kingston’s shores from an American invasion that never came. It now stands along Kingston’s shoreline with Shoal and Cathcart towers and the Royal Military College’s Fort Frederick Tower, the two other fortifications erected over 150 years ago, as nods to Kingston’s military past.

Murney Tower is now used as a museum, which is why it was chosen first for renovations.

“We’ve prioritized that as our No. 1 site because it receives visitors, whereas Shoal and Cathcart are very scenic and visible — but at the same time, people aren’t allowed in these two sites,” said Ostrom.

Graeme Watson, the Murney Tower museum director, says the renovations are important because this particular fortification is an emblem for the city.

“It reflects Kingston. It’s run by Kingstonians for Kingstonians and visitors from around the world.”

Like many other constructions in the city, the tower walls are made of limestone, which can be problematic when it’s positioned on a shoreline.

“The limestone is porous so it dislodges the mortar,” said Watson.

The renovations will include a full masonry restoration of the tower walls and the moat walls.

Work began in early September after the tower closed for the season on Labour Day. The renovations are expected to be finished for the tower museum to open for the summer season.