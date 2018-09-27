Police informant Noel Harder facing weapons charges in Saskatoon

A man who assisted police in a major drug bust in Saskatoon, and later filed a lawsuit against the federal government claiming he was not adequately protected, is facing 26 weapons-related charges.

Noel Harder was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after police received reports of a man in an SUV armed with a gun.

Police said he had a loaded handgun, along with other weapons.

The Crown opposed his release during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

He was back in court on Thursday asking for a bail hearing. His lawyer, Tony Merchant, was not present.

Harder was a past associate of the Hells Angels and Fallen Saints and assisted police with Project Forseti, leading to the arrest of nearly 20 people, more than 100 criminal charges being laid, and the seizure of $8 million in drugs.

Harder was placed in the federal witness protection program, but faced being kicked out for allegedly violating the terms of his agreement with the RCMP, according to the statement of claim filed in court.

Police alleged Harder was “present in an establishment when there were approximately 100 Hells Angels and associates,” according to the lawsuit filed by Merchant.

The lawsuit calls on RCMP to make good on promises made to protect him, according to Merchant, who also called it a last resort.