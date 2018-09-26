Elgin Ont. schools put on hold and secure due to alleged bank robbery

Four schools were put on temporary hold and secures in the Village of Elgin, Ont. due to a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, say OPP.

The local Bank of Montreal was closed Wednesday due to a robbery investigation, according to a sign on the bank’s door.

OPP say that they received a call about the alleged robbery at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and that the incident happened sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

OPP describe the robbery suspect as “possibly male, wearing a yellow rain poncho, as well as a blue windbreaker style hoodie with a red bandana over the face and sunglasses.”

On Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., OPP were on scene interviewing bank workers, as well as stopping cars driving down Main Street where the bank is located.

Police say that local schools were put on hold and secures as a precautionary measure.

According to school officials, the hold and secure ended around 3 p.m. and students were released.

The four schools affected by the hold and secure were Sweet’s Corners Public School, Rideau District High School, Rideau Vista Public School and South Crosby Public School.

