Two Kingston youths charged with robbery on first day of school

Kingston police have charged two 15-year-olds with robbery after a third youth was targetted on the first day of school.

Police say a 17-year-old jumped on a bus on Sept. 4, after his first day of school to head to a nearby mall. While the 17-year-old was on the bus, police say the two 15-year-olds overheard him talking about money he was carrying.

Police say the 17-year-old got off the bus and entered the mall, and was followed by the two 15-year-olds, which was caught on the mall’s security footage.

When the 17-year-old left the mall, police say two other youths approached him near Gardiners Road, calling him over and demanding he give them his backpack.

Police say the 17-year-old refused to hand over his backpack, which prompted one of the 15-year-olds to produce a knife. The victim then tried to flee but fell to the ground, where the other two allegedly punched and kicked him, and then stole his backpack.

Police say 17-year-old sustained minor injuries.

The two 15-year-olds were arrested on Sept. 24 and will appear in bail court on Sept. 25.

Both were charged with robbery and one was charged with two counts of breaching his probation.