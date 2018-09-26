Smiths Falls businessman charged with fraud: OPP

Lanark County OPP have charged a Smiths Falls businessman for allegedly defrauding someone.

According to Const. Dave Bird, Marke Lee owns a company based in Perth, Ont., that does business in both Perth and Smiths Falls.

On June 8, OPP say they received a walk-in complaint at the Lanark County detachment about the alleged fraud.

After almost three months of investigation, OPP charged Lee with one count of fraud over $5,000, two counts of using a forged document and one count of impersonation with the intent to gain an advantage.

Snider would not release any more information about the case since he thought the details might reveal the identity of the victim.

Snider has been released on bail and will appear in a Perth court at an undisclosed date.

