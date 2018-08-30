Man allegedly steals credit card, spends over $8,000 on vacation: Gananoque police

Gananoque police say an 80-year-old man ran off with a credit card given to him to purchase supplies for a job he was hired to do.

On July 9, a Gananoque man in his 60s reported fraudulent fees on his credit card to police.

Police say the victim hired the 80-year-old man to do a job for him at his home and gave the accused his Visa card to purchase work equipment at a local supply store.

READ MORE: Kingston police say suspects spent $13,000 just hours after they stole a credit card

Allegedly, the man never returned and never purchased the equipment. Instead, police say he left on vacation to Alberta on June 28 without informing anyone he was leaving.

Weeks later, the man in his 60s received a credit card statement with over $8,800 of purchases he says he didn’t make.

According to Gananoque police, the two men knew each other and the victim trusted the man he had hired enough to give him his Visa card. Police say they believe the accused took the card deliberately because he made several cash advances and purchased several personal items on the card.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old Gananoque man was charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and unauthorized use of a credit card.