Kingston police say suspects spent $13,000 just hours after they stole a credit card

Police are looking for help identifying two people they say went on a shopping spree in downtown Kingston immediately after they stole a man’s credit card.

On April 9, police say a victim had his wallet stolen out of his coat pocket at a restaurant on Dalton Avenue.

According to Police, over the next two hours, numerous transactions were made on the man’s credit card at multiple stores in the downtown Kingston area. Although they could not identify the stores, police did say some of the stores were on Princess Street. The purchases rang up to more than $13,000.

Detectives say that the suspects might in some way connected with Montreal, Que, since the two used identification from Montreal during one of their purchases.

According to Police, they tracked the times and locations of the purchases in order to get security footage of the two suspects. Police say the suspects used multiple cards from the stolen wallet.

They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca