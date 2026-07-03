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Crime

Calgary man sentenced for Glenmore Trail crash, 2nd impaired driving collision

By Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 8:34 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary man sentenced to five years for 2 crashes, one which was fatal'
Calgary man sentenced to five years for 2 crashes, one which was fatal
Kane Burrows, 20, has been sentenced for impaired driving causing death in a deadly crash along Glenmore trail in December 2024. It was the first of two collisions in just eight months in which Burrows was the driver, and under a licence suspension. Elissa Carpenter reports.
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A Calgary man who crashed his mother’s stolen BMWs twice in eight months will be out of prison just before his 25th birthday.

Kane Anignostis Burrows, 20, has been sentenced to four and a half years for a fatal crash along Glenmore Trail, and six months for a second crash months later, which damaged seven parked vehicles.

Burrows pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and causing bodily harm in the Dec. 23, 2024 crash that killed a young man he described in court as his best friend, Zachary Legault, and injured another friend.

Court heard that Burrows was impaired by drugs and alcohol and driving at nearly twice the speed limit along Glenmore Trail, swerving in and out of lanes.

Despite the temperature in the -20 C range, Burrows had the top down in the BMW convertible he had stolen from his mother.

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Burrows’ licence was also suspended at the time of the crash.

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It was dark, around 9:45 p.m., when the BMW struck a stationary crane that had pulled onto the shoulder of eastbound Glenmore Trail, near the exit for Crowchild Trail.

Burrows was sentenced to four and a half years in a federal penitentiary for that crash.

It was the first of two in an eight-month span. The second crash occurred in August of 2025 while Burrows was under a driving suspension.

King’s Bench Justice Shane Parker said he believes the second crash is a result of Burrows attempting to evade police, and in doing so, he struck seven parked vehicles.

Burrows was sentenced to a further six months for that collision.

Parker did not mince words, saying that Burrows drunk behind the wheel is like a “bullet to the head for anyone near a roadway.”

An agreed statement of facts shows that Burrows began drinking at age 13 and his dependency on alcohol became so strong that he would black out, then wake up to take shots before passing out once again.

“Never take a sip again,” Parker said, speaking directly to Burrows.

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Burrows addressed court before sentencing, thanking his family for their love and support and apologizing for the harm he caused to the families of the young men killed or injured.

“I will not minimize what happened or make excuses,” Burrows said.

Burrows referred to the crash that took Legault’s life as “an accident” in court, something Parker took particular exception to, pointing out that Burrows was sober when he made the choice to take his mother’s car, go drinking and get back behind the wheel.

Burrows was given credit for time served, which leaves just shy of four years left on his term of incarceration.

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