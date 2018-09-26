Single-vehicle crash in Port Coquitlam disrupts morning commute

A single-vehicle crash in Port Coquitlam is affecting people trying to take transit Wednesday morning.

A car has flipped onto the grass near the parking lot of the Port Coquitlam station park and ride. It has closed traffic in both directions on Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road and Wilson Avenue.

Parking at the station is full as a number of stalls are behind police tape. Drivers are being told to head to Coquitlam or Pitt Meadows station if they are looking to take the West Coast Express.

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver.

More to come…