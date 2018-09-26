Winnipeg police seek flasher on Charleswood’s Harte Trail
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who behaved inappropriately to two women on Charleswood’s Harte Trail earlier this month.
On the evening of Sept. 10, a man made inappropriate comments and attempted to hug a woman walking on the trail with her dog near Pepperloaf Crescent. He was later seen exposing himself by a second woman who was riding a bicycle in the area.
The man is described as around 70, 6’0″, with a slim build and a long, tapered grey beard to his chest. He was wearing an orange turban and a grey sweatsuit.
If you have any information about this man, contact police at 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
