Edmonton dates added to Elton John tour

Legendary rock star Elton John is coming to Edmonton.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced the artist has added 25 additional North American concert dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with Alberta’s capital being one of those stops.

John will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton next year on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Tickets will go on sale next week on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

According to a media release, the concert will feature some of John’s best-known songs including, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom.

“Just as he has promised his millions of fans, it’s more than just an unforgettable performance of the most iconic and loved music of his career, it’s a look back at all our lives and how Elton John’s music has been interwoven into the social, political and cultural history of our world,” Jay Marciano, AEG Presents CEO and chairman, said.

The tour will also make Canadian stops in 2019 in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.