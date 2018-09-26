Elton John announces concert dates in Winnipeg

A legendary rocker is set to take the Bell MTS Place stage.

Elton John has announced he’ll be making a stop in Winnipeg for two performances.

The concerts will take place on Oct. 4 and 5 2019.

America and Canada, we've added 25 NEW #EltonFarewellTour dates! Make sure you fan verify below to access the ticket pre-sale. 👇https://t.co/P55Ev2frNP pic.twitter.com/1AvJv4aEDf — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 26, 2018

The singer announced on Twitter he’s added 25 new tour dates in Canada and the U.S.

Ticket pre-sale starts Sept. 27 at 10 A.M., while public sale starts Oct. 6.