September 26, 2018 9:38 am

Elton John announces concert dates in Winnipeg

By Writer/Producer  Global News
AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
A legendary rocker is set to take the Bell MTS Place stage.

Elton John has announced he’ll be making a stop in Winnipeg for two performances.

The concerts will take place on Oct. 4 and 5 2019.

The singer announced on Twitter he’s added 25 new tour dates in Canada and the U.S.

Ticket pre-sale starts Sept. 27 at 10 A.M.,  while public sale starts Oct. 6.

