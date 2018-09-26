Elton John announces concert dates in Winnipeg
A A
A legendary rocker is set to take the Bell MTS Place stage.
Elton John has announced he’ll be making a stop in Winnipeg for two performances.
The concerts will take place on Oct. 4 and 5 2019.
The singer announced on Twitter he’s added 25 new tour dates in Canada and the U.S.
Ticket pre-sale starts Sept. 27 at 10 A.M., while public sale starts Oct. 6.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.