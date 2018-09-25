Natural gas leak forces businesses to evacuate in east Regina

Three Regina businesses were forced to evacuate after a natural gas leak in the east end of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

SaskEnergy received a call at around 1:30 p.m. with reports that a construction crew had struck and ruptured a four-inch gas line while they were installing a cable underground.

Natural gas was seen blowing out of the ground and the smell of natural gas could be smelt as far as a few blocks away.

No one was hurt during the natural gas leak and crews were on scene quickly to try and fix it.

The three businesses forced to close were China Liang’s Buffet, Creekside Pub and Brewery and a Saskatchewan Party campaign office.

According to SaskEnergy there are no safety issues or traffic restrictions because of the leak.

Members of Regina Fire and SaskEnergy are attending to a natural gas leak across the street from London Drugs on Victoria Avenue on the east end of the city. @globalregina #yqr pic.twitter.com/yP9MtUdXjR — Jonathan Guignard (@JGuignardGlobal) September 25, 2018