Kavanaugh nomination vote to be held Friday — the morning after his accuser testifies

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

WATCH: Trump doubts Kavanaugh accusation

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale.

The committee will be voting on whether to recommend Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate.

Senators were told to be prepared for a rare weekend session and McConnell said he was confident Kavanaugh would be confirmed.