Donald Trump says second Brett Kavanaugh accuser was ‘inebriated’ and ‘messed up’

U.S. President Donald Trump has blasted the second woman to accuse U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, suggesting that she was “inebriated” and “all messed up” during the alleged incident, even as he took aim at Democrats for running a “con game” to block the nomination.

Seated next to Colombian President Ivan Duque at United Nations headquarters in New York, Trump repeatedly hailed Kavanaugh as a “high-quality person” and cast aspersions on both the women who have accused him of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Trump continues to back Kavanaugh, accuses Democrats of destroying a ‘wonderful man’

“I mean, charges come up from 36 years ago that are totally unsubstantiated?” Trump said, before turning to Duque and saying, “You, watching this as the president of a great country, Colombia, you must say ‘How is this possible?'”

Trump then turned his ire towards second accuser Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh thrust his penis into her face without her consent at a house party during their Yale University days.

“She said, ‘Well it might not be him’ and ‘There were gaps’ and she was totally inebriated and all messed up and she doesn’t know it was him but it might’ve been him,” Trump said before adding sarcastically, “Oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that?”

WATCH: Second woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct comes forward

Trump added that Democrats were inept at everything except for obstructing Republicans’ work and leveling false allegations at them, and expressed concern that the Kavanaugh saga might dissuade people from pursuing careers in public service.

“Who is going to want to go before the system to be a Supreme Court judge or a judge or even a politician?” he said.

Kavanaugh and his first accuser Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify about the allegations before a Senate panel on Thursday morning. There are currently no plans for Ramirez to testify.

WATCH: Trump now questions credibility of sex assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford

A third woman is expected to make public her accusations against Kavanaugh, according to lawyer Michael Avenatti, who also represents porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Follow @Kalvapalle