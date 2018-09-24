Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says he has evidence Brett Kavanaugh targeted women for sexual assault

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti says he has evidence that embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge methodically targeted women to sexually assault during the early 1980s.

In an email sent to Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Avenatti spoke of “significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

He also said an entry in Kavanaugh’s yearbook featured the use of a phrase, “FFFFFFFourth of July,” which he said was a coded reference to Kavanaugh’s conduct toward women.

Avenatti said his allegations could be corroborated by multiple witnesses, and called on the judiciary panel to let them testify publicly. He said additional evidence would be provided in the coming days.

The New York lawyer’s entry into the Kavanaugh saga began Sunday evening after he tweeted that he was representing a woman with “credible information” about Kavanaugh and Judge, a high school classmate of Kavanaugh’s and a conservative writer whose work has appeared in the Daily Caller, the American Spectator and Christianity Today, among other publications.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

Judge is also the author of Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk, a memoir about rampant teenage alcoholism and sex in the Washington, D.C. suburbs where he and Kavanaugh grew up (the book makes reference to a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh”).

Kavanaugh’s first accuser Christine Blasey Ford has said that Judge was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Avenatti said his client is neither Ford nor Kavanaugh’s second accuser Deborah Ramirez, who told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken party and thrust his penis in her face without her consent.

He added that his client has previously worked for the U.S. State Department and Department of Justice and has been granted multiple security clearances. Avenatti also warned Republicans and others against bashing her credibility.

In his email to Davis, Avenatti said Senate investigators should ask Kavanaugh if he was involved in targeting women for sex or rape at house parties and have Judge testify

He said the response from Davis suggested that he and Senate judiciary panel chair Sen. Chuck Grassley were uninterested in hearing from Judge, and implored with them to subpoena “likely the most important witness in the process.”

On Monday morning, Avenatti tweeted another screenshot of an email to Davis in which he doubled down on his demand that Judge be called to testify about Kavanaugh’s conduct with women, dubbing him a “critical witness.”

Avenatti said his client was willing to take a polygraph test, discuss the Kavanaugh allegations with the FBI and disclose additional witnesses.

My e-mail of this morning directed to Mr. Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. The American people deserve to know the truth and evidence regarding the allegations. There must be no effort made to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/8pcdW0PqQ1 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

The identity of Avenatti’s client is not known at this time, but he told Politico that the woman will likely do an on-camera interview in the coming days.

If Brett Kavanaugh has nothing to hide and claims all of this is a smear campaign than why doesn’t he call his good friend Mark Judge to testify publicly before the Committee? Why isn’t he pushing for Mark Judge to appear? What is he hiding? #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations by Ford and Ramirez, saying they’re part of a smear campaign but has yet to comment on the new allegations from Avenatti’s client.

U.S. President Donald Trump has labelled the allegations, which have cast doubt on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, as “totally political.”

