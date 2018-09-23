Politics
September 23, 2018 9:13 pm

Second woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Report

By Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
A A

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, as a claim of sexual misconduct emerged from another woman.

READ MORE: Kavanaugh accuser commits to testifying before senate committee this Thursday


Story continues below

The New Yorker magazine reported Sunday night that Senate Democrats were investigating a second woman’s accusation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh dating to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh’s first at Yale University.

The New Yorker said 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine. Ramirez recalled that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away, the magazine reported.

In a statement provided by the White House, Kavanaugh said the event “did not happen” and that the allegation was “a smear, plain and simple.” A White House spokeswoman added in a second statement that the allegation was “designed to tear down a good man.”

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford will testify about Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations Thursday

The new information came hours after the Senate committee agreed to a date and time for a hearing after nearly a week of uncertainty over whether Ford would appear to tell her story.

The agreement and the latest accusation set the stage for a dramatic showdown as Kavanaugh and Ford each tell their side of the story. The developments could also determine the fate of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which hangs on the votes of a handful of senators.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brett Kavanaugh
kavanaugh confirmation
kavanaugh nomination
kavanaugh second accuser
Kavanaugh sexual assault
Supreme Court

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News