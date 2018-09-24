PCs win most seats in N.B. election, Liberals vow to maintain power

Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives have won the most seats in the New Brunswick election, but Liberal Leader Brian Gallant said he is not conceding despite the result.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Brian Gallant said Monday that he plans to meet with the Lieutenant-Governor and would speak about working collaboratively with other parties.

“I know some New Brunswickers may be wondering what is next. This is something that has not been seen in a generation,” Gallant said Monday night.

“I will tomorrow, meet with the Lieutenant-Governor. I will discuss with her my plans to do everything I can to work collaboratively with the other political parties to ensure that we are able to pass legislation.”

The Liberals entered the election as the perceived favourites with support from 33 per cent of decided voters, according to a poll from Nanos Research. The PCs entered election day with 26 per cent, with the People’s Alliance’s Kris Austin leading the third-party candidates with 10 per cent.

WATCH: New Brunswick election: PC Leader Blaine Higgs re-elected in Quispamsis

The PCs campaigned on a promise to not bring in new taxes, fight the federal carbon pricing plan in court, evaluate tuition access bursary program and tax credit programs, and develop a plan to make second-language conversational skills a universal expectation of all graduates.

READ MORE: New Brunswick election expected to be a tight race between incumbent Liberals, Tories

The People’s Alliance of New Brunswick made history after three MLAs were elected into the legislature, including party founder Kris Austin, who won in the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding.

Also winning for the People’s Alliance was Michelle Conroy in Miramichi and Rick Desaulniers in Fredericton-York. Conroy tallied 47 per cent of the vote to pull off the upset over Liberal incumbent Bill Fraser, while Desaulniers garnered 3,033 votes to defeat PC Kirk Macdonald’s 2,777.

WATCH: New Brunswick election: People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin calls win ‘fantastic’

The Greens also had a historic night, winning three seats of their own. Party Leader David Coon of Fredericton South, Megan Mitton of Memramcook-Tantramar and Kevin Arseneau of Kent South all won in their ridings.

Mitton edged out incumbent Bernard Leblanc by just 11 votes, earning 3,148 to Leblanc’s 3,137. Arseneau earned 45.9 per cent to beat Liberal Emery Comeau by over 700 votes.

More to come.