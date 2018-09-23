This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss immigration and identity

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Decision Quebec: Immigration and identity

With a little over a week left before Quebecers head to the polls, Global News continues to look at the issues that matter to voters.

The issue of identity and immigration has become a central theme of the current election campaign.

The Quebec Liberal Party wants increase the number of immigrants, particularly in the regions, to address the province’s labour shortage.

On the other hand, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) is proposing to decrease the number of immigrants coming to Quebec and put them through language and values testing after three years in the province.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) wants to prioritize French-speaking immigrants without submitting them to a proficiency test while Québec Solidaire insists it would would make sure 25 per cent of public sector employees are from ethnic and visible minorities.

Representatives from three of the four main political parties joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to elaborate on their platforms and debate their positions.

The candidates who joined Focus Montreal are as follows:

Jocelyn Caron, PQ Candidate in Laval-Des-Rapides

Ismaël Seck, Québec Solidaire candidate for Jeanne-Mance-Viger

Christopher Skeete, CAQ candidate for Sainte-Rose

Kathleen Weil, Liberal candidate for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Orchard was joined by Ipsos Canada senior vice-president and general manager for Quebec, Sébastien Dallaire and political commentator Dan Delmar who offered some perspective on the discussions.

Previous debates had candidates discussing education and transportation.