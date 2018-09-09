This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss education in lead-up to Quebec election

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Decision Quebec: Education

Quebec’s election campaign officially kicked off Aug. 23, just as students were heading back to school.

In the few weeks since, political parties have had plenty to say on education.

The Coaliton Avenir Québec (CAQ) pledged to ditch school boards in favour of service centres, while Québec Solidaire is proposing free education for all, from daycare to doctoral studies.

Part of the Quebec Liberal Party‘s plan is to offer two teachers per class in elementary school, while the Parti Québécois (PQ) is promising subsidized school lunches.

Representatives from each of the four main political parties joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to hammer out some of the details of their platforms and debate their positions.

Some of the questions tackled by the candidates included how to ensure the vitality of English-language education and the best way forward when it comes to funding education.

The four candidates who joined Focus Montreal are as follows:

Nicolas Chatel-Launay, McGill University researcher and candidate for Québec Solidaire in the riding of Jacques-Cartier

Jean-François Roberge, former elementary school teacher, CAQ spokesperson on education and candidate in Chambly

Jennifer Maccarone, former head of the Quebec English School Boards Association and Liberal candidate in Westmount–Saint-Louis

Jennifer Drouin, founder of Anglophones for Québec Independence and PQ candidate for Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques

WATCH BELOW: Following the candidates’ debate on education, Orchard was joined by Ipsos Canada senior vice-president and general manager for Quebec, Sébastien Dallaire, who offered some perspective on the discussions.