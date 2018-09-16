This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Candidates discuss mobility, transportation as election nears

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week:

Decision Quebec: Transportation

As the Quebec election campaign continues, Global News is holding a series of debates looking at issues that matter to Montrealers.

With construction everywhere and public transit options few and far between in some areas, getting people around — especially in Montreal — is critical..

Some of the highlights of party promises on mobility include the Quebec Liberal Party’s proposal this week for free bus and metro rides for students and seniors and, of course, Montreal’s electric train project known as REM.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) for its part is proposing a “Grand déblocage” to free up traffic congestion. The party’s vision includes scrapping the REM, in favour of expanding farther north and east.

The Coaliton Avenir Québec (CAQ) is suggesting extending light rail further north and south rather than west as a priority , while Québec Solidaire has presented an ambitious and expensive plan proposing 38 new metro stations by 2030.

Representatives from three of the four main political parties joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to hash out some of the details of their platforms and debate their positions.

The candidates who joined Focus Montreal are as follows:

Alejandra Mendez candidate for Québec Solidaire in the riding of Bourassa-Sauvé

David Birnbaum, Liberal candidate in D’Arcy-McGee

Frédéric Lapointe, PQ candidate for Maurice-Richard

WATCH BELOW: Following the candidates’ debate on transportation, Orchard was joined by Ipsos Canada senior vice-president and general manager for Quebec, Sébastien Dallaire and political commentator Dan Delmar who offered some perspective on the discussions.