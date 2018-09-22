Coquitlam RCMP searching for woman missing from psychiatric hospital

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a woman on an “unauthorized absence” from a Coquitlam psychiatric hospital.

Kara White, 53, was reported missing from the Cottonwood Lodge on the Riverview grounds on Sept. 6.

Police said she is now wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

White is described as five-foot-four and 135 pounds, with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket and leggings with a red, black and yellow pattern.

Police said she may be in the eastern part of the Fraser Valley or the Chilliwack area.

The RCMP says anyone who sees her should not approach her, and should instead call 911.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-27873.