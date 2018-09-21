Dog left in hot vehicle, Norfolk man charged: OPP

Provincial police say a Norfolk County man has been charged after a dog was left in a hot vehicle.

Police say they were contacted on Friday, just before 12 p.m., about a dog left inside a motor vehicle for an extended period of time.

Police say officers located the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Queensway East in Simcoe, where officers also located the dog owner along with a number of concerned residents.

OPP confirmed that the dog was OK once the pet was taken out of the vehicle.

The incident comes a little over two weeks after police charged a Straffordville woman for the same offence at the Walmart parking lot in Simcoe. In that case, a dog was also left in a hot vehicle until it was removed by an officer.

Police say they’ve charged a 54-year-old man from Norfolk County with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle.

The man was also issued a Provincial Offences Notice.

“If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a release reminding pet owners to never leave unattended animals in hot cars.

“Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.”