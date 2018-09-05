Dog left in hot vehicle, Straffordville woman charged: OPP

Norfolk County OPP say a 61-year-old Straffordville woman has been charged after a dog was left in a hot vehicle in Simcoe.

Police say they were contacted on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. by members of the public who observed a dog inside a vehicle for an extended period of time.

Around this time, Simcoe was under a heat warning with temperatures at 30 C and humidex values reaching 40.

Police say an officer located the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Queensway East. The officer was able to unlock the door, allowing fresh air to enter the vehicle.

According to police, the animal initially appeared to be in distress, but it was later confirmed to 980 CFPL that the dog was in good health once the doors were opened.

The owner returned to their vehicle after they were paged inside the Walmart.

The Straffordville woman has been charged with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle and has received a Provincial Offences Notice.

“If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a release reminding pet owners to never leave unattended animals in hot cars.

“Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.”