Top three things to do the weekend of September 22

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

No matter what floats your boat, you’ll find an event this weekend that you’ll enjoy.

1. Walk on the wild side

This Saturday is your chance to walk with a hawk – or two – at the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s 6th Annual Walk for Wildlife.

Join wildlife rehabilitators, animal ambassadors and fellow animal lovers at St. Vital Park for a fun day of walking, running, yoga, pancakes and more.

Organizers are hoping to bring in $15,000 at the walk which is their largest fundraiser of the year.

READ MORE: Take a walk on the wildlife side as centre hopes to fund further animal care

Money raised will go towards caring for the 1,400 injured and orphaned wild animals who come to through their doors each year.

To register for the walk or learn more about the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, click here.

2. Crank it up

Imagine the days before smart phones and cable – what did people do for entertainment?

They cranked!

Crankies, or moving panoramas, are the original televisions and are back in the spotlight this weekend at the inaugural Winnipeg Crankie Festival.

READ MORE: Upcoming Winnipeg festival shines light on 19th century art form

Step back in time and enjoy moving pictures set to live music and live storytelling.

The festival even offers attendees the chance to create their own crankie and perform it on stage.

You can find the Winnipeg Crankie Festival at the Crescent Fort Rouge United Church, Friday to Sunday. Click here for more details.

3. Queer comedy

The 5th installment of Queer + Present Danger’s “The HEADLINERS” hits the stage at Wee Johnny’s this Saturday.

The Comedy Showcase features local Queer Headliner Sasha Mark with opening acts he hand-picked himself.

WATCH:

Queer + Present Danger is Canada’s Touring LGBTQ Comedy Showcase that hosts several LGBTQ positive comedy nights across the country.

Organizers say it’s a chance for comics to showcase their growth, ability and talent in a safe and supportive community.

Click here to get your tickets.