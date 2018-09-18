Upcoming Winnipeg festival shines light on 19th century art form

Described as the forerunner of modern-day film, Crankies are a storytelling art form that dates back to the 19th century.

The inaugural Winnipeg Crankie Festival is putting the moving panoramas back in the spotlight Sept. 21 to 23 at the Crescent Fort Rouge United Church. Click here for more info.

Images and stories were painted or drawn on a scroll, then pulled through a wooden box which was hand-cranked by the storyteller – leading to the nickname ‘crankies’.

PHOTOS: Submitted images of crankies

Festival Executive Director Leonard Podolak said the crankie is a precursor to television.

“In one contraption here they bring together music, visual art and storytelling and we’re trying to create a situation where the community could really be involved.”

The festival features local and international performers, workshops, open jams and the chance for attendees to create their own crankies and then perform on stage.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Home Routes FolkSchool, a project that will promote traditional folk music, support musicians and give opportunities to under-served and at risk youth.