David Surkamp, Pavlov’s Dog frontman, dead at 73

Send this page to someone via email

David Surkamp, frontman of progressive rock band Pavlov’s Dog, has died at the age of 73.

The band announced the news in a post on social media, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our creative force, lead singer, and dear friend, David Surkamp, on October 13.”

Pavlov’s Dog bandmember Abbie Steiling said that Surkamp leaves behind a legacy of “endless creativity, unmistakable artistry, and a body of music that has touched lives across generations and around the world.”

“But anyone who knew and loved him knows that his legacy reaches far beyond the songs. David had a profoundly poetic spirit and a romantic heart that found its way into every note, every lyric, and every performance,” Steiling added.

“His music was deeply emotive, reaching straight into the hearts of listeners, giving voice to longing, to love, to beauty, and to the bittersweet ache of it all,” Steiling continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“He always allowed the musicians around him to shine in their strengths, generous with the spotlight and appreciative of what each brought to the music.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Steiling said that Surkamp “came alive onstage” no matter what life held for him.

“Even on his hardest days, when the lights came up and the count-off began, he was a consummate performer. If he was playing music, it was a great day,” the post said.

“As we grapple with the magnitude and shock of this loss, we take comfort in the incredible community that surrounded him: his family, his wonderfully enduring friendships, and the global family brought together through Pavlov’s Dog and the music he gave to the world,” the post continued.

“David’s heart held so much love for his wife Sara, and we hope he has found peace with the love he has missed so dearly.”

Steiling said that there are “no words sufficient for a loss of this magnitude.”

“We are heartbroken. We are grateful. We will carry David, his music, and the memories created with us always. Our deepest condolences are with Saylor, Evan, and the Surkamp family as well as the Pavlov’s Dog family as we walk together through this difficult time of grief,” Steiling wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Surkamp’s cause of death was not released.

Pavlov’s Dog released its debut album, Pampered Menial, in 1975 before releasing At the Sound of the Bell the following year.

The group disbanded shortly after the release of their second album and Surkamp went on to make music with former Fairport Convention singer Ian Matthews under the name Hi-Fi.

In 1990, Surkamp reunited with Pavlov’s Dog and released the album Lost in America.

The band has continued working together over the following years and released its final album with Surkamp last year, titled Wonderlust.

Surkamp is survived by his children, Saylor and Evan.