Take a walk on the wildlife side as centre hopes to fund further animal care

From squirrels to bald eagles to bobcats, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre takes in sick, injured or orphaned wild animals with the goal of releasing them back into the wild when they’re ready.

In an average year, the centre cares for roughly 1,400 animal patients.

READ MORE: Lucky duck! Winnipeg police step up to help orphaned duckling

Education co-ordinator Simone Brandson said although spring is their busiest season due to all the springtime babies, they take patients in all year long.

Animals are either called into the centre by people who come across them or they are brought into the centre by Good Samaritans themselves.

“We have anything from little song birds to the biggest of the great gray owls to pelicans to squirrels, rabbits, we have a Cooper’s hawk. We have a little bit of everything and it’s just caring for anything and everything that comes in from the pigeon to the bald eagle.”

In addition to rehabilitation, a big focus of their work is on education. Their education team works in communities to raise awareness and inform people on different wildlife issues.

The funding it takes to care for these animals comes from small grants and public donations so the centre relies heavily on fundraising.

READ MORE: ‘Clean up after yourself’: strong warning after eagle grounded by fishing line

The 6th Annual Walk for Wildlife takes place Sept. 22 at St. Vital Park. It’s their largest fundraiser of the year and a chance to support the centre, learn more about their work and meet the animal ambassadors.

This year’s walk also includes a surprise release at the event, where an animal will be released back into the wild.

More details on the walk and the work the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre does can be found here.

WATCH: Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre: Merlins 03:54 Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre: Merlins 04:07 Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the animal ambassadors 03:26 Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre: Cooper’s hawk