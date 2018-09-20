BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
September 20, 2018 6:52 pm

Kennedy Stewart set to launch DTES task force to tackle opioid crisis if elected mayor

By and CKNW

A man walks past a mural by street artist Smokey D. painted as a response to the fentanyl and opioid overdose crisis, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Vancouver’s front-runner Kennedy Stewart says if elected as mayor, he’s going to immediately launch a Downtown Eastside task force to tackle the opioid crisis.

But it seems many of his ideas are already in the works.

Those ideas include support for front-line workers, substance substitution programs and expanding treatment, none of it new.

Stewart was asked several times what would be different if he becomes mayor.

“Whatever is done in the past, we have to do better. We have hundreds of people that are dying here, and so it’s not good enough. We have to do better; that’s what this task force will do, that’s why it’s an ’emergency’ task force.”

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses killed more than 1,000 Canadians in the first quarter of 2018

Stewart would like to negotiate a new Vancouver Agreement which expired in 2010, an agreement that works with all levels of government to support a local community solution.

Earlier this year, Ottawa announced $71 million in funding to B.C. to fight the opioid crisis.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Downtown Eastside
Drug Crisis
Drugs
Kennedy Stewart
Opioid crisis Vancouver
Task Force
Vancouver
Vancouver mayoral race
Vancouver Municipal Election

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News