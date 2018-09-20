Braised Farmcrest chicken, B.C. mushrooms, Red Fife ciabatta toast

Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4-5 ounces each)
Coarse salt and ground pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons butter
4 garlic cloves, smashed1 pound local mushrooms (look for seasonal varieties), sliced
4 sprigs thyme
1 3/4 cups reduced chicken stock1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish
1 loaf ciabatta (or any fresh bread), cut into toast
Method:
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil and butter over high heat.
- Add the smashed garlic cloves and thyme, then chicken and cook until light golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Transfer to a plate; set aside.
- Add remaining tablespoon oil and butter to skillet. Add mushrooms and season with salt.
- Cook over medium heat until mushrooms release their juices, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Increase to high heat, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add wine and cook, stirring until evaporated, about 1 minute.
- Add chicken stock, cook over medium-high heat until mushrooms are tender and liquid is reduced, 4-5 minutes.
- Return chicken to skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer until chicken is cooked.
- Grill/toast the bread in a skillet with some olive oil.
- Assemble the toast, with the cooked chicken and mushrooms, garnish with fresh parsley and drizzle the cooking liquid around.
