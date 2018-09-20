Global BC recipes

Global BC recipes
September 20, 2018 4:37 pm

Braised Farmcrest chicken, B.C. mushrooms, Red Fife ciabatta toast

By Chef Karan Suri from ARC Restaurant Special to Global News

Chef Karan Suri from ARC Restaurant joins Sonia Sunger to give her a taste of what people can expect at the upcoming "Passions" gala in support of the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4-5 ounces each)

Coarse salt and ground pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves, smashed1 pound local mushrooms (look for seasonal varieties), sliced

4 sprigs thyme

1 3/4 cups reduced chicken stock1/2 cup dry white wine (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish

1 loaf ciabatta (or any fresh bread), cut into toast

 

Method: 

  1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  2. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil and butter over high heat.
  3. Add the smashed garlic cloves and thyme, then chicken and cook until light golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
  4. Transfer to a plate; set aside.
  5. Add remaining tablespoon oil and butter to skillet. Add mushrooms and season with salt.
  6. Cook over medium heat until mushrooms release their juices, 2 to 3 minutes.
  7. Increase to high heat, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden, 4 to 5 minutes.
  8. Add wine and cook, stirring until evaporated, about 1 minute.
  9. Add chicken stock, cook over medium-high heat until mushrooms are tender and liquid is reduced, 4-5 minutes.
  10. Return chicken to skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer until chicken is cooked.
  11. Grill/toast the bread in a skillet with some olive oil.
  12. Assemble the toast, with the cooked chicken and mushrooms, garnish with fresh parsley and drizzle the cooking liquid around.
Braised chicken
