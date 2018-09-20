Florida man enjoys doing yardwork naked, but his neighbours have a problem with it

A man in Florida seems to enjoy doing yardwork completely naked, but his neighbours say they’ve seen enough.

“I came out Sunday night to put the trash out, and I look over and he is bent over, winding up his hose, and I’m like, that is my view of the neighbourhood,” Melissa Ny, a neighbour in the Stuart community, told WPBF News.

According to the news station, several residents have called police to see if the authorities can do something about the man’s nakedness. However, police said since he’s on his own property and as long he is not inappropriately touching himself, there’s nothing officers can do.

“I have seen these people stand on their front step, buck naked, both of them, and talk to a police officer, sheriff department,” area resident Charlie Estes told WPBF. “The sheriff’s department told me to turn my head.”

However, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder explained to WPTV News that if the naked man continues his nudist ways outside, authorities may have grounds to charge him.

“There are two different statutes with that behavior, one being lewd and lascivious behaviour and the other being breach of the peace,” the sheriff said.

According to WPBF, the nudist told the news station that he wasn’t interested in an interview because he and his family are private people.

“If they are private, why are your privates on display? That is not private at all, that is very public,” Ny said.

Another resident told WPTV that the family were nice people and they are being looked down on.

“Literally, they are the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Aimee Canterbury said. “They would give you their clothes — if they had them on to give them to you.”