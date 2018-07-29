Florida man makes beer run while clutching live alligator under his arm

Shoppers at a Jacksonville, Fla. convenience store got the fright of their lives after a man ventured inside while clutching a live alligator under his arm.

Video of the incident, which was posted to Facebook, shows the man entering the store, gator in hand, and saying, “Y’all got beer still? Y’all got beer still? Y’all aren’t out, are y’all?”

The man then spots a patron walking towards the walk-in beer cooler and rushes them, menacing them with the gator until they flee. People are heard laughing in the background, as the man helps himself to a pack of Busch Light from the cooler.

The reptile appeared to have its jaws taped shut.

First Coast News reported that the man dismissed the incident as “all fun and games,” saying he knew everybody in the store. However, the man also told WJAX that he didn’t even remember the incident because he was very drunk at the time.

An alligator-handling expert told First Coast News the incident was no laughing matter because alligators aren’t built to handle lots of excitement, and heavy stress can cause them to die.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, CBS 47 Action News Jax reported.

Florida statutes say capturing and possessing an alligator without a permit is a third-degree felony offence.

It’s unclear whether the gator-wielding beer-drinker had a permit.

