New West Island residence will house people struggling with mental health

A new residence for people with mental health issues is set to open on Oct. 1. It’s called the Sunshine Residence, and renovations are well underway.

“It could be for somebody going through a crisis right now. We’re all one crisis away from homelessness or joblessness or depression or anxiety. It could be someone dealing with schizophrenia,” explained Marla Newhook, executive director of West Island Citizen Advocacy. Her organization is renting the home from the Cheshire Foundation.

Newhook says there is a desperate need in the West Island for places like the Sunshine Residence.

“This is providing transitional housing, which is lacking in the West Island. There are places people can get crisis housing, or short-term housing, but what’s lacking is the long-term housing,” she explained.

The residence previously housed people with physical disabilities, but it recently became available.

There are seven different bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Newhook says those living there will pay a low monthly rent.

The plan is to help people struggling with mental health issues to get back on their feet.

“The idea is to provide the seven residents who will be living here a chance to update their CV, or help them with job seeking skills, or help them with housing applications for more permanent solutions,” Newhook said.

Volunteers are helping out with a fresh coat of paint.

Newhook hopes volunteers from the community will help the eventual residents.

“Maybe someone who works in HR can help them go through an interview process, or someone can help them brush up on their computer skills,” she said.

David Ronai of Community Perspective in Mental Health sees the new resident as a great addition to the community.

“A place like this gives people an alternative. They can stay, get back on their feet, reduce their risk of hospitalization and integrate back into society,” he said.

Sunshine Residence is still accepting applicants, and could use donations of furniture and new beds to stock the house.