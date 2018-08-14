West Island group holds free info session for seniors

Seniors looking for information on services got some answers in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Tuesday.

A free information fair was held at the borough’s cultural centre and was put on by the West Island Senior Advocacy. The group is part of the Seniors Liaisons, an outreach project that supports vulnerable people who are elderly.

Representatives from various community services and private companies were on hand to help with financial and legal issues.

They also fielded questions about nutrition, health and housing.

“Many times seniors don’t know where to turn,” said Mirella Castrechini, who heads the project.

“Yes they can call our number — I think the idea here is that they can come face to face with a lawyer, one-on-one with a notary to ask them questions.”

Castrechini said it can be a challenge for seniors whose kids have moved away and often can’t be there for their aging parents.

“They don’t know what to do,” she said. “They need a home, they need low-cost housing.”

“So we become that in-between.”

The organizations pay special attention to elderly immigrants who might not be fluent in either official language.

“[There are] volunteers who speak Arabic, Manderin, Portuguese, Greek, so that the senior who’s coming here may not express themselves well in the French or English language, but we enable that with a translator,” Castrechini said.

This is the third time this year they are having the fair. Organizers say they haven’t ruled out having others later this year.