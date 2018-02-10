West Island Palliative Care Residence hosts 19th annual Valentine’s Ball

Decorated to the nines, the Chateau Vaudreuil played host to the 19th annual West Island Palliative Care Residence’s Valentine’s Ball.

The sold out crowd included Montreal and Quebec personalities and politicians. Members of the provincial government such as Kathleen Weil, Geoffrey Kelley, Carlos Leitao and Health Minister Gaétan Barrette attended.

Retired Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Anthony Calvillo was there. Emmy award-winning director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée flew in from Los Angeles to show his support.

The Spanish-themed soiree, emceed by Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard and friend of the residence Stéphanie Côté-Marcoux, raised $545,000, all going towards the institution.

READ MORE: Gift-giving trolley in full swing at West Island Palliative Care Residence

The ball is their main fundraising event of the year.

“It also sets the stage for the entire year. It’s a way not only to celebrate and raise some much needed funds but it’s also important to allow ourselves to thank the community,” said Teresa Dellar, executive director and co-founder of WIPCR.

“I hope they know how much their support means to us.”

The first Valentine’s Ball took place in 2000, to raise funds for the residence’s opening in the fall of 2002.

The institution has since become a beacon of support for West Islanders. Their main mission is to “allow terminally ill patients to live their final days in comfort and with dignity in a warm, home-like environment.”

Watch: Teresa Dellar on the importance of fundraising for the institution.

“Everybody has given so much to society in their lifetime, I think they deserve that we give them something back with everything they’ve done for the community,” Dellar said.