West Island Palliative Care Residence breaks ground on sprawling new building

The West Island Palliative Care Residence held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of a brand new 30,000-square foot building.

“We’re really excited, it’s a great day,” said residence co-founder Teresa Dellar.

“I’m excited for the community, excited for the future of palliative care, and very, very blessed by an incredible group of people we work with and everyone that’s helping along the way.”

West Island Palliative Care currently has 23 beds, but they are divided between their main residence on André-Brunet Street in Kirkland and a second location nearby.

West Island @PalliativeRes broke ground on their new 30,000 sq ft expansion today! This is what it'll look like when completed next year. pic.twitter.com/6TahV6MMnR — Dan Spector (@danspector) June 15, 2018

When completed, the new facility will be able to house all 23 beds in the same place.

“It’s a big move,” Dellar said.

“It will allow us to put everything under one roof, save us some funds and improve our quality of care, which we should always be striving to do.”

The new building will also house the recently announced Montreal Institute for Palliative Care.

“There will be a centre where we can share our knowledge,” Dellar explained. “There will be a teaching component there as well, not only for us to teach but for people to teach us. We should always be students.”

A number of West Island mayors were on hand for the ceremony, including Alex Bottausci of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Georges Bourelle of Beaconsfield.

The residence calls Kirkland home and that city’s mayor spoke glowingly of the expansion.

“It’s a pride for us having it here,” Michel Gibson said. “Especially now with the extra room, we’ll be the biggest one in Canada.”

“For us, it’s an honour to have it here in Kirkland.”

Construction is set to begin this July. It is expected to be completed by July 2019.