Alberta’s largest liquor distribution centre opens in St. Albert

Alberta’s newest and largest liquor distribution centre has been completed in St. Albert.

The province said the new 543,000-square-foot centre, with an estimated five million case storage capacity, will support Alberta’s private liquor industry.

“After 25 years, our liquor retailing industry remains the best in Canada and this new state-of-the-art warehouse will ensure we continue to succeed over the next 25 years and beyond,” Alberta Liquor Store Association president Ivonne Martinez said.

“The new warehouse will have the capacity to support the growing number of liquor products entering the province while providing further efficiencies to Alberta’s liquor retail system.”

WATCH: Alberta’s liquor laws and increased minimum wage affecting industry

The province said the project was about $11 million below the $153 million budget.

The new distribution centre will be the primary facility for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s (AGLC) order assembly and shipment of liquor.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of Alberta’s liquor model.

READ MORE: Alberta finance minister announces changes to province’s liquor policies

The province said there has been significant growth in the industry during that period:

25,000 available products versus 2,200 in 1993

More than 1,500 liquor retailers versus 202 in 1993

135 liquor manufactures versus 31 in 2013

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve proudly seen our industry grow by leaps and bounds and it’s only fitting that new centre is introduced to ensure efficient and reliable service to industry for years to come,” AGLC president and CEO Alain Maisonneuve said.

According to the AGLC, alcohol sales produced $866 million in revenue for the province during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.