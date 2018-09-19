Early work on Surrey LRT hits a snag as sewage backup shutters police station

Cleanup is underway at a Surrey RCMP building after early work on the city’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) system caused a backup of sewage.

A sanitary sewer line was being moved by construction crews near 104 Avenue and 148 Street on Tuesday when a temporary bypass pump failed, causing sewage to backup into the police station.

READ MORE: City of Surrey gearing up to ‘sell’ LRT to the public

A claim has been submitted to the contractor and the RCMP building is closed indefinitely.

“We’re still evaluating and assessing the impacts and determining the next steps,” said LRT project director Scott Neuman.

He also said there are three projects underway right now before the ‘real’ LRT work gets going.

READ MORE: City of Surrey working to correct misinformation on LRT project

“TransLink and the city are working together on identifying the next round of advanced works.”

Neuman said this kind of incident is not unusual during utility construction.