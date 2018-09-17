City of Surrey gearing up to ‘sell’ LRT to the public

It appears the City of Surrey is pulling out all the stops to sell Light Rail Transit in the lead-up to October’s civic election.

READ MORE: City of Surrey working to correct misinformation on LRT project

In an internal memo sent to council from the General Manager of Engineering, an “LRT communications plan” is laid out for September and October.

It says the goal is to “earn and maintain support for the project with proactive, early, broad, regular and high-visible communications.”

It says the “desired outcome” is to “build support, consensus and social license for LRT.”

The memo says activities, including a “proactive media blitz,” will be undertaken by either TransLink or the City.

READ MORE: Former minister responsible for TransLink still supports LRT — but says it’s not the best option for high volumes of people

There’s no word on how much the communications plan will cost.