First Winnipeg mayoral debate to be held Tuesday evening
With Winnipeg’s civic election only a month away, mayoral candidates are set to gather Tuesday evening to discuss the environmental needs of Winnipeg.
The first Winnipeg mayoral debate is scheduled to take place at the Eckhardt Gramatte Hall on the University of Winnipeg campus, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the event starting at 7 p.m.
The forum is open to the public and will be hosted by 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier.
READ MORE: Fork in the road: A rational discussion about Portage and Main
The main environmental topics of discussion will relate to climate action, organic waste pickup, water, transportation, urban development and design, and single-use plastics.
Confirmed mayoral candidate attendees include:
- Umar Hayat
- Doug Wilson
- Brian Bowman
- Jennifer Motkaluk
- Tim Diack
- Don Woodstock
- Christopher Clacio
Mayoral candidates not expected to be in attendance include:
- Desmond Thomas
- Venkat Machiraju
- Ed Ackerman
Tuesday also marks the nomination deadline for the civic election. Winnipeggers head to the polls to vote on Oct. 24.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.