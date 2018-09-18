Politics
September 18, 2018 1:35 pm
Updated: September 18, 2018 1:43 pm

First Winnipeg mayoral debate to be held Tuesday evening

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

7 of Winnipeg's 10 mayoral candidates will gather at Eckhardt Gramatte Hall Tuesday to discuss the environmental needs of Winnipeg

With Winnipeg’s civic election only a month away, mayoral candidates are set to gather Tuesday evening to discuss the environmental needs of Winnipeg.

The first Winnipeg mayoral debate is scheduled to take place at the Eckhardt Gramatte Hall on the University of Winnipeg campus, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the event starting at 7 p.m.

The forum is open to the public and will be hosted by 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier.

The main environmental topics of discussion will relate to climate action, organic waste pickup, water, transportation, urban development and design, and single-use plastics.

Confirmed mayoral candidate attendees include:

  • Umar Hayat
  • Doug Wilson
  • Brian Bowman
  • Jennifer Motkaluk
  • Tim Diack
  • Don Woodstock
  • Christopher Clacio

Mayoral candidates not expected to be in attendance include:

  • Desmond Thomas
  • Venkat Machiraju
  • Ed Ackerman

Tuesday also marks the nomination deadline for the civic election. Winnipeggers head to the polls to vote on Oct. 24.

