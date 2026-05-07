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Politics

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew wants word ban lifted in legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2026 8:42 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he has asked legislature Speaker Tom Lindsey to reverse a decision made this week on banned words.

Kinew told CBC that Lindsey was wrong to start forbidding members in the chamber from using certain words, including racist, homophobe and bigot.

Lindsey instituted the rule Monday, saying it would bring the Manitoba legislature in line with other provinces and help improve decorum in the chamber.

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His office said he wouldn’t comment on Kinew’s request.

Lindsey was elected as a New Democrat alongside Kinew but serves in a non-partisan role as Speaker to referee proceedings.

Deputy premier Uzoma Asagwara was asked whether they support Lindsey continuing as Speaker but didn’t say yes or no.

“I support our premier’s leadership in making very clear to Manitobans everywhere that no matter who you are, that you are in a province where you belong,” Asagwara said Thursday.

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Kinew said Monday that he would continue to call out comments that he sees as racist.

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